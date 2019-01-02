Marine Minute

The governor of Okinawa, Denny Tamaki, visited Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan, January 31st. During the visit, Marines gave Japanese officials a tour of the current progress of the consolidation and relocation project to return Camp Kinser to the government of Japan.



Back in the states,

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron conducted a live-burn training session, January 25th, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. This training allows ARFF Marines to perfect their standard emergency operating-procedures.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Aerial Transport Refueler Squadron 252 recently conducted a cold weather training exercise alongside members of the Royal Canadian Air Force at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, Canada. The cold weather training prepares Marines to operate tactically in extreme cold-weather conditions while improving foreign relationships for future exercises.



