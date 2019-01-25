(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dojo & Maneuvers

    Dojo & Maneuvers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham  

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, speaks about preparing for the 2019 air show season during episode one of the F-35 Demo Team podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2019
    Date Posted: 01.31.2019 17:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56190
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106414632.mp3
    Length: 00:26:24
    Artist F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dojo & Maneuvers, by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    F-35
    Dojo
    F-35A
    F-35 Demo Team
    Captain Andrew "Dojo" Olson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT