U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, are currently taking part in convoy operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, in Southwest Asia. 3/4 Marines are attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis-Response Central Command as a quick-reaction force capable of deploying ground, aviation, and logistical units forward at a moment's notice; working with and through partner forces to defeat ISIS.



Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducted Jungle Warfare training in Okinawa, Japan, January 28th. The purpose of the training is to teach Marines survival skills needed for tropical-jungle type environments, as well as build unit cohesion and small-unit leadership.



The Battle of Hue City began, marking the beginning of the Tet Counteroffensive and resulting in one of the longest and deadliest battles of the Vietnam War.



