    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, just released the video for his 2019 Message to the Force titled, "Continue the Attack". In the message, Gen. Neller talks about the strengths, challenges, and ways to move forward for the Marine Corps.

    "You know this idea that at one point we're going to reach this level and we're done it just doesn't exist. Continue the Attack implies that 'Hey, we're always trying to get better. We're always moving forward. We're always trying to knock down obstacles and improve things so that if, and when, we have to compete on that combat battlefield, you know the ultimate competition, that we're ready and we're going to be successful.' The path to success is simple. There is no rocket science here. There is no substitute for hard work and commitment. For grit! When things get hard, that's when we double down. So in the year ahead we must continue the attack on multiple fronts."

    Check out this video and more news from around the Corps at Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2019
    Date Posted: 01.30.2019 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen. Robert Neller
    Message to the Force
    Continue the Attack

