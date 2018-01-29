Date Taken: 01.29.2019 Date Posted: 01.29.2019 14:09 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56156 Filename: 1901/DOD_106406330.mp3 Length: 00:02:21 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - January 29, 2018, by SSG Edwin Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.