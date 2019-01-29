(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    US. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, recently conducted convoy training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines conduct this type of training in order to sustain and improve upon their convoy-operation procedures to include: patrols, logistic support, medical evacuations, re-supplies, and target extractions.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Gary Thomas, recently visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, as well as Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, in order to assess the damage, cleanup, and overall readiness of the installations resulting from Hurricane Florence hitting the Carolina's in September of 2018.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,
    Marines with the 1st Marine Division participated in the first major ground-fighting of Operation Desert Storm, repulsing an Iraqi armored-infantry battalion.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2019
    Date Posted: 01.29.2019 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56151
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106405695.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
