US. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, recently conducted convoy training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines conduct this type of training in order to sustain and improve upon their convoy-operation procedures to include: patrols, logistic support, medical evacuations, re-supplies, and target extractions.



The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Gary Thomas, recently visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, as well as Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, in order to assess the damage, cleanup, and overall readiness of the installations resulting from Hurricane Florence hitting the Carolina's in September of 2018.



Marines with the 1st Marine Division participated in the first major ground-fighting of Operation Desert Storm, repulsing an Iraqi armored-infantry battalion.



