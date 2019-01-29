Today's stories: A new program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama is changing the way doctors and patients communicate during appointments. Also, beginning March 1st, students from around the country will be able to enter into the 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition, being held by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2019 10:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56149
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106405504.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 January 2019 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT