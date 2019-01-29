(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 January 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: A new program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama is changing the way doctors and patients communicate during appointments. Also, beginning March 1st, students from around the country will be able to enter into the 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition, being held by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

    Maxwell AFB
    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
    AFRN
    Air Force Scribes Program
    Medical scribes
    36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition

