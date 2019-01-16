(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 58 - When Is Enough, Enough

    The Pillars 58 - When Is Enough, Enough

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2019

    Audio by Catherine White 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain, Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, and Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/surgeon general, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode about knowing when you're good enough. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

