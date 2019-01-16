The Pillars 57 - Physical Fitness

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/surgeon general, Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode on physical fitness. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.