Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Service members, family, friends, and Okinawa residents came together to celebrate Camp Hansen Fest 2019 on Jan. 27, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Hansen Fest is one of the numerous community outreach events that hosted by Marine Corps Installation Camp Butler to foster a friendship with the local community through performances, games, music, and food throughout the festival.



Also in the Corps, Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, also known as "China Marines", conducted a simulated boat raid aboard USS Ashland Jan. 25, out in the Philippine Sea. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU partnering with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.