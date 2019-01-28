(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Service members, family, friends, and Okinawa residents came together to celebrate Camp Hansen Fest 2019 on Jan. 27, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Hansen Fest is one of the numerous community outreach events that hosted by Marine Corps Installation Camp Butler to foster a friendship with the local community through performances, games, music, and food throughout the festival.

    Also in the Corps, Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, also known as "China Marines", conducted a simulated boat raid aboard USS Ashland Jan. 25, out in the Philippine Sea. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU partnering with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2019
    Date Posted: 01.28.2019 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Hansen Fest
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

