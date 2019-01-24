The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team podcast talks with the team pilot and commander Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, about preparing for the 2019 air show season.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2019 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56107
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106399306.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Composer
|SSgt Jensen Stidham
|Album
|F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team Podcast
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1. Dojo and Maneuvers, by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT