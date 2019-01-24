(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1. Dojo and Maneuvers

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham  

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team podcast talks with the team pilot and commander Capt. Andrew "Dojo" Olson, about preparing for the 2019 air show season.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1. Dojo and Maneuvers, by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    F35
    Dojo
    F-35A
    F-35 Demo Team
    Capt. Andrew Olson

