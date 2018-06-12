(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 13

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2018

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Episode 13 features SMSgt Israel “DT” Del Toro Jr. The interview was recorded live during the SMC Wingman Day at Los Angeles AFB. DT was severely injured in Afghanistan and suffered third degree burns on 80% of his body. He used adaptive sports to overcome his physical limitations. He participated in the Invictus, the Endeavor Games, the Desert Challenge Games, the Great Lakes Regional Games, the Valor Games, the Warrior Games, and is gearing up for the 2020 Paralympics. At the 25th Annual ESPY Award in 2017, DT was presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

    #USAFPodcast #BlueGrit

