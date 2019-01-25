Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



In order to prepare Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines for any situation, Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron conducted a live-burn training session January 25th, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenama in Okinawa, Japan. Training for these dangerous situations allows Marines to perfect their skills and procedures in a controlled but realistic environment.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 conducted rescue hoist training off the shore of Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The ability to hoist stranded individuals from dangerous open-waters using tiltrotor aircraft is just one of the multiple life-saving response options Hawaii-based Marines and the III Marine Expeditionary Force have.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1928,

U.S. Marines participated in the Battle of El Chipote in Nicaragua during the Banana Wars. The Banana Wars played a crucial role in helping the Marine Corps develop its Small Wars Manual.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.