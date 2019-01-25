(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    In order to prepare Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines for any situation, Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron conducted a live-burn training session January 25th, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenama in Okinawa, Japan. Training for these dangerous situations allows Marines to perfect their skills and procedures in a controlled but realistic environment.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 conducted rescue hoist training off the shore of Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The ability to hoist stranded individuals from dangerous open-waters using tiltrotor aircraft is just one of the multiple life-saving response options Hawaii-based Marines and the III Marine Expeditionary Force have.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1928,
    U.S. Marines participated in the Battle of El Chipote in Nicaragua during the Banana Wars. The Banana Wars played a crucial role in helping the Marine Corps develop its Small Wars Manual.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2019
    Date Posted: 01.25.2019 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56098
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106397137.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ARFF
    VMM-363
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    Battle of El Chipote

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT