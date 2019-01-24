Marine Minute

In accordance with DoDI 1341.14 and MARADMIN 220/18, Service Members Group Life Insurance changes can now be updated or verified by the individual servicemember by utilizing the SGLI Online Enrollment System. The system allows servicemembers to name and update beneficiaries without needing to complete any extra forms and eliminates the requirement for a signed Record of Emergency Data. The enrollment system can be accessed at www.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect. All SGLI information needs to be updated no later than April 30, 2019. And make sure you certify the information at the end to get credit for completion!



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, visited Marines and Sailors in Jacksonville, North Carolina, January 22nd, in order to survey the damage and cleanup resulting from Hurricane Florence in September of 2018.



