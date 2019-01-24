(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    In accordance with DoDI 1341.14 and MARADMIN 220/18, Service Members Group Life Insurance changes can now be updated or verified by the individual servicemember by utilizing the SGLI Online Enrollment System. The system allows servicemembers to name and update beneficiaries without needing to complete any extra forms and eliminates the requirement for a signed Record of Emergency Data. The enrollment system can be accessed at www.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect. All SGLI information needs to be updated no later than April 30, 2019. And make sure you certify the information at the end to get credit for completion!

    Also in the news,
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer, visited Marines and Sailors in Jacksonville, North Carolina, January 22nd, in order to survey the damage and cleanup resulting from Hurricane Florence in September of 2018.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2019
    Date Posted: 01.24.2019 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56091
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106392819.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SGLI
    Gen. Robert Neller
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    MARADMIN 220/18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT