Today's story: Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center at Buckly Air Force Base, Colorado has implented an innovative new way of processing officer and enlisted performance reports.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2019 10:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 24 B, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS
