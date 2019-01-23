Date Taken: 01.23.2019 Date Posted: 01.23.2019 14:05 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56053 Filename: 1901/DOD_106390033.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 15

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 23 January 2019 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.