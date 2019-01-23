(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 January 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: A Delta IV Heavy rocket launched last weekend from Vandenberg Air Force Base with a payload from the National Reconnaissance Office. The Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters is working to improve communications with family members and civilian employees, learning from the results of the 2017 Air Force Community Feedback Survey.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 01.23.2019
