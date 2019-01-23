(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division conducted combat medical training during Exercise Iron Fist Jan. 22, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. This exercise provides Marines the opportunity to work with U.S. Sailors and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers to improve relations and to hone and swap skills in tactics, techniques, and procedures during the training.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conducted Integrated Training Exercise 2-19 Jan. 19, at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California. This ITX training prepares Marines for combat, using a realistic training environment with a focus in force on force instruction that challenges them to work together and be prepared for future missions as a Marine Air Ground Task Force.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2019
    Date Posted: 01.23.2019 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

