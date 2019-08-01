The Pillars 56 - CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright 2019 Goals

Jerry III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Twenty-Fifth Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.