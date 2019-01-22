The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 12

Episode 12 features Lt Col (Ret.) Dave Grossman, the author of On Killing and On Combat. He is a retired US Army Ranger, a paratrooper, a former West Point psychology professor, and one of the nation’s leading trainers for military, law enforcement, mental health providers, and school safety organizations. In this interview, Lt Col Grossman discusses the importance of sleep discipline and the role of rest in development of resilience.