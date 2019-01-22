(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 12

    The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 12

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2019

    Audio by Maj. Anna Fedotova 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    Episode 12 features Lt Col (Ret.) Dave Grossman, the author of On Killing and On Combat. He is a retired US Army Ranger, a paratrooper, a former West Point psychology professor, and one of the nation’s leading trainers for military, law enforcement, mental health providers, and school safety organizations. In this interview, Lt Col Grossman discusses the importance of sleep discipline and the role of rest in development of resilience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2019
    Date Posted: 01.22.2019 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56038
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106386784.mp3
    Length: 00:42:18
    Track # 1
    Year 2019
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 12, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #BlueGrit #USAFPodcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT