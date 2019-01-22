Episode 12 features Lt Col (Ret.) Dave Grossman, the author of On Killing and On Combat. He is a retired US Army Ranger, a paratrooper, a former West Point psychology professor, and one of the nation’s leading trainers for military, law enforcement, mental health providers, and school safety organizations. In this interview, Lt Col Grossman discusses the importance of sleep discipline and the role of rest in development of resilience.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2019 12:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56038
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106386784.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:18
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 12, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT