    Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: U.S. Air Force F-16s, aircrew, maintenance and support personnel deployed from Kunsan Air Base, Korea to Basa Air Base, Philippines last week to train with the Philippine Air Force during bilateral air contingent exchange Phillipines or BACE-P.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2019
    Date Posted: 01.22.2019 11:06
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 January 22 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

