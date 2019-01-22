Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Regiment kicked off Exercise Iron Fist 2019, Jan. 15. at Camp Pendleton, California. This month long annual training exercise will take place in various training facilities throughout Southern California. This training allows Marines to hone their skills in combined amphibious operations, planning, and strengthen relations between the United States and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.



Also in the news,

Every year the third Monday of January is designated as a national holiday. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored by designating this day as a "day on, not a day off." Instead of being just another three day weekend, this national day of selfless service and volunteering is meant to empower individuals, strengthen bonds between communities and work towards a future Dr. King would be proud of. Remember Marines to continue to honor his legacy throughout the year.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.