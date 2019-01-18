Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 1st Law Enforcement Battalion conducted K9 explosive material detection training Jan. 15th, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton California. This training is important to Marines and the K9 animals involved to help hone their skills in detection and safety for future missions.



Landing support specialist Marines with Landing Support Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, conducted helicopter support team training Jan. 14th, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This training is crucial to ensure the safety and communication between pilots and landing support specialists are functioning properly, while transporting gear to it's correct destination.



Marine Corps security force Marines attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response – Central Command are a forward deployed unit currently serving as a multiple force provider in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.



