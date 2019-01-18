(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 1st Law Enforcement Battalion conducted K9 explosive material detection training Jan. 15th, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton California. This training is important to Marines and the K9 animals involved to help hone their skills in detection and safety for future missions.

    Also in the Corps,
    Landing support specialist Marines with Landing Support Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, conducted helicopter support team training Jan. 14th, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This training is crucial to ensure the safety and communication between pilots and landing support specialists are functioning properly, while transporting gear to it's correct destination.

    Also in the news
    Marine Corps security force Marines attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response – Central Command are a forward deployed unit currently serving as a multiple force provider in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2019
    Date Posted: 01.18.2019 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

