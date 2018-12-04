Today we are on the airwaves to talk about an increasingly important skill that applies to everyone in the workplace and in their personal lives--critical thinking.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2019 17:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56002
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106377196.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:21
|Composer
|Navair Visual Information
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Critical Thinking Podcast, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT