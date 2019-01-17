Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marine dog handlers with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted training with military working dogs that involved hold bite and tracking techniques Jan. 10, in Souda Bay, Greece. This training not only provides the dogs the opportunity to refine their skills, but also allows the trainer to target what each dog specializes in to aid in detaining suspects.



Also in the Corps,

Alfred K. Newman was one of the nine remaining Navajo code talkers alive to this day. He passed away Jan. 13, in New Mexico at the age of ninety-four. Newman served during World War II and saw duty in places such as Bougainville Island, Guam, Iwo Jima, and New Georgia. Navajo Code Talkers were Native Americans that enlisted in the Marine Corps for their abilities to utilize the Dine language as a means of secret communication during wartime. Due to their ability to communicate effectively and stay undetected by the Imperial Japanese army, the Marine Corps was able to win the Battle of Iwo Jima. Not only did they help win the battle and defeat enemy forces during WWII, but their efficient code use aided in saving thousands of American and allied lives throughout their time in the Marine Corps.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.