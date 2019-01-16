The Air Force is calling for submissions from start-ups and small businesses as it seeks to rapidly invest up to $40 million at Air Force Pitch Day as part of a larger rapid contracting effort.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2019 14:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55977
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106373796.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|62
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT