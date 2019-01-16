(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The Air Force is calling for submissions from start-ups and small businesses as it seeks to rapidly invest up to $40 million at Air Force Pitch Day as part of a larger rapid contracting effort.

    contracts
    small business
    Air Force
    innovation
    AFRN
    pitch day
    faster smarter

