(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Due to an update to the enlisted personnel handbook, an associate’s degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions, however, master sergeants still have to keep education in mind for their enlisted performance reports.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2019
    Date Posted: 01.16.2019 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55975
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106373794.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 48

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 January 2019 A, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    school
    promotion
    college
    rank
    education
    Air Force
    PME
    degree
    associates
    CCAF
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT