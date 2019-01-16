Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conducted Reconnaissance and Selection of Position training Jan. 10 through the 12th, at Camp Fuji, Japan. This training is part of Fuji High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Exercise which provides Marines with the opportunity to hone their skills in firing positions and warfighting in a cold weather environment.



Also in the Corps,

In a continuous effort, the Marines and family members with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. continue to volunteer to pick up trash along MCB Camp Lejeune’s Wilson and Holcomb Boulevard. These efforts are coordinated to support the community after Hurricane Florence and keep the surrounding area clean for residents.



On this day in Marine Corps history,

Operation Desert Storm took effect Jan. 16, 1991, as the allied coalition launched an all-out air campaign against targets in Iraq.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.