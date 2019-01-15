(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command conducted close air support procedure training Jan. 13, 2019 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This hands-on realistic training allows them to better prepare and hone their skills as fire support operators for future missions within the CENTCOM area.

    Also in the Corps, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit volunteered to give blood during a blood drive Jan. 14, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines were encouraged to donate blood before Exercise Cobra Gold 2019, this exercise is a multinational and multi-service exercise that occurs annually in Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold 2019 allows Marines to hone their skills in regional security and further strengthen bonds between the United States and Thailand.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2019
    Date Posted: 01.15.2019 15:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55967
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106370150.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Cobra Gold
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    • LEAVE A COMMENT