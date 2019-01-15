Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command conducted close air support procedure training Jan. 13, 2019 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This hands-on realistic training allows them to better prepare and hone their skills as fire support operators for future missions within the CENTCOM area.



Also in the Corps, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit volunteered to give blood during a blood drive Jan. 14, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines were encouraged to donate blood before Exercise Cobra Gold 2019, this exercise is a multinational and multi-service exercise that occurs annually in Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold 2019 allows Marines to hone their skills in regional security and further strengthen bonds between the United States and Thailand.



