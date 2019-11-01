Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshal’s Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion participated in a live-fire training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10th. Live-fire drills allow the Marines of the SRT to ensure readiness and confidence in using their weapon systems during emergency reactive situations.



Also in the Corps, the Marine Corps continues to upgrade the turret system for one of its longest-serving fighting vehicles, the Light Armored Vehicle-Anti-Tank . In September 2017, Marine Corps Systems Command's LAV-AT Modernization Program Team achieved initial operational capability by completing the fielding of its first four Anti-Tank Light Armored Vehicles with the upgraded Anti-Tank Weapon Systems to Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Marines, however, the weapon systems should have full operational capabilities by the end of this year.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.