(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with the Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshal’s Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion participated in a live-fire training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10th. Live-fire drills allow the Marines of the SRT to ensure readiness and confidence in using their weapon systems during emergency reactive situations.

    Also in the Corps, the Marine Corps continues to upgrade the turret system for one of its longest-serving fighting vehicles, the Light Armored Vehicle-Anti-Tank . In September 2017, Marine Corps Systems Command's LAV-AT Modernization Program Team achieved initial operational capability by completing the fielding of its first four Anti-Tank Light Armored Vehicles with the upgraded Anti-Tank Weapon Systems to Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Marines, however, the weapon systems should have full operational capabilities by the end of this year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2019
    Date Posted: 01.11.2019 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55951
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106361482.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    Marines
    Training
    Special Reaction Team
    Marine Minute
    LAV-AT
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Light Armored Vehicle Anti Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT