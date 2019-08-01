MCCS Health Promotions representatives talk about January being healthy weight month and a Heart Healthy Spinathon.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2019 00:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55949
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106360373.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCCS Health Promotions Newscast, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT