    MCCS Health Promotions Newscast

    JAPAN

    01.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    MCCS Health Promotions representatives talk about January being healthy weight month and a Heart Healthy Spinathon.

    MCCS
    Health Promotions
    AFN Okinawa
    Healthy Weight Month

