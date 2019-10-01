(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Service members stationed at Hurricane Florence-impacted installations recently received some good news after all the damages caused by the storm. As a result of a site visit commissioned by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to determine total housing costs for these locations in the wake of the hurricane, Camp Lejeune and New River service members and families received an 8.4% increase and Cherry Point received a 9.9% increase from the 2018 Basic Allowance for Housing rates. The new BAH rates for these communities went into effect January 1, 2019.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1945, the first elements of Marine Aircraft Group 24, commanded by Colonel Lyle H. Meyer, landed in the Philippines to provide close air support for Army forces in the region. Over the next three months, MAG-24 and MAG-32 would fly a total of 8,842 combat missions and drop more than 19,000 bombs as part of the Fifth Air Force.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2019
    Date Posted: 01.10.2019 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55936
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106359664.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Housing
    New River
    BAH
    History
    Repairs
    World War II
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Marine Aircraft Group 24
    MAG-24
    MAG-32
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Hurricane Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT