Service members stationed at Hurricane Florence-impacted installations recently received some good news after all the damages caused by the storm. As a result of a site visit commissioned by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to determine total housing costs for these locations in the wake of the hurricane, Camp Lejeune and New River service members and families received an 8.4% increase and Cherry Point received a 9.9% increase from the 2018 Basic Allowance for Housing rates. The new BAH rates for these communities went into effect January 1, 2019.



This week in Marine Corps History in 1945, the first elements of Marine Aircraft Group 24, commanded by Colonel Lyle H. Meyer, landed in the Philippines to provide close air support for Army forces in the region. Over the next three months, MAG-24 and MAG-32 would fly a total of 8,842 combat missions and drop more than 19,000 bombs as part of the Fifth Air Force.



