Today's story: Air Force lodging facility rates were increased on January 1st. It's part of a program to move Department of Defense lodging to a complete non-appropriated funds model.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2019 12:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55931
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106359524.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 January 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT