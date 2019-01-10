Date Taken: 01.10.2019 Date Posted: 01.10.2019 10:06 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55930 Filename: 1901/DOD_106359277.mp3 Length: 00:02:13 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 17

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - January 10, 2019, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.