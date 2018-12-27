(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    181227 - Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    12.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Living In Japan Culture Show is a live radio segment where Mari Gregory and Sergeant Major Mario Marquez join Corporal Ben Whitten on The Morning Launch. They Talk about all kinds of cultural topics special to Okinawa and Japan. On the most recent segment they spoke about the upcoming holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2018
    Date Posted: 01.09.2019 20:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181227 - Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Culture
    AFN Okinawa
    Living in Japan

