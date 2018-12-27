The Living In Japan Culture Show is a live radio segment where Mari Gregory and Sergeant Major Mario Marquez join Corporal Ben Whitten on The Morning Launch. They Talk about all kinds of cultural topics special to Okinawa and Japan. On the most recent segment they spoke about the upcoming holidays.
This work, 181227 - Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
