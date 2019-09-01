(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.09.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The first female Marine graduated from Winter Mountain Leaders Course. Sgt. Tara-Lyn Baker, a heavy equipment mechanic, battled through frostbite and hypothermia on her way to graduating from the nearly six-week school based out of the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. The course sharpens Marines' skills in cold weather survival, skiing, snow mobility and mountain warfare.

    This week in Marine Corps History in 1995,
    The Pentagon officially announced that 2,600 U.S. Marines would be deployed to Somalia for Operation United Shield to assist in the final withdrawal of United Nations peacekeeping troops from Somalia. The decision came in response to a UN request for American protection of its peacekeeping forces serving in the war-torn African nation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

