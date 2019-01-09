Today's story: Air University just hosted its second annual Leadership Education Development Experience, or LEDx, at Maxwell Air Force Base Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2019 14:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55911
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106358049.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Air Force Radio News 09 January 2019 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT