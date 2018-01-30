Washington Redskins Radio News Story

The Washington Redskins cheerleaders and alumni visited Wiesbaden and met with troops and their families in January 2018. The former players met and talked with fans and the cheerleaders and held a cheerleading camp for the kids to. As special as this visit was for the community, for one lady this trip meant everything to her.



Producer: SGT Washburn, William H. Jr

AFN Wiesbaden