    Washington Redskins Radio News Story

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.30.2018

    Audio by Sgt. William Washburn 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Washington Redskins cheerleaders and alumni visited Wiesbaden and met with troops and their families in January 2018. The former players met and talked with fans and the cheerleaders and held a cheerleading camp for the kids to. As special as this visit was for the community, for one lady this trip meant everything to her.

    Producer: SGT Washburn, William H. Jr
    AFN Wiesbaden

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2018
    Date Posted: 01.09.2019 06:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2015
    Genre Blues
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Redskins Radio News Story, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Football
    Washington Redskins
    Redskins

