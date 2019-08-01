(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines aboard Camp Smedley D. Butler participated in a Mochitsuki celebration at Ayakari no Mori Library, Okinawa, Japan, January 5th. Mochitsuki is a Japanese New Year's tradition dating all the way back to the 8th century, where rice is pounded into a paste to be made into Mochi, a traditional Japanese treat. The event offered Marines the opportunity to interact with the Okinawan natives and experience a different part of their culture.

    On this day in Marine Corps History in 1815,
    Marines fought alongside General Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812. The Americans were trying to keep the British from gaining control of the Mississippi river, winning the battle in under an hour despite being outnumbered by over 2,000 troops. The Battle of New Orleans was the final armed engagement between the United States and Britain because following the US victory, a treaty was signed in February, ending the war.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2019
    Date Posted: 01.08.2019 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Culture
    Traditions
    New Orleans
    History
    Marines
    War of 1812
    Camp Butler
    Marine Minute
    Smedley D. Butler
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

