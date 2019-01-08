Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019 B

Today's story: The Alaska Air National Guard came to the rescue of a pilot and two passengers when their small private plane sank in snow and ice at Alaska's 20 Mile Glacier.
|01.08.2019
|01.08.2019 12:39
|Newscasts
|55888
|1901/DOD_106355773.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|3
|0
|0
|20
