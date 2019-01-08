(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: DoD's premier space exercise, Space Flag 19-1, tested Air Force Space Command's ability to achieve and maintain space superiority in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment.
    Air Force Reserve Command flightline maintainers now have direct access to their maintenance database right at the aircraft they're repairing.

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

