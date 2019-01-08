Today's stories: DoD's premier space exercise, Space Flag 19-1, tested Air Force Space Command's ability to achieve and maintain space superiority in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment.
Air Force Reserve Command flightline maintainers now have direct access to their maintenance database right at the aircraft they're repairing.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2019 12:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55885
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106355770.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News 08 January 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
