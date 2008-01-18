Date Taken: 01.08.2019 Date Posted: 01.08.2019 11:24 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 55882 Filename: 1901/DOD_106355674.mp3 Length: 00:13:26 Artist Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer Composer Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer Conductor Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick T. Bauer Album Morning Delight Track # N/ Disc # N/ Year 2019 Genre Talk Show Location: CU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 18-01-08 Agent Bauer, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.