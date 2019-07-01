Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and 300 Greek military personnel recently arrived in Volos, Greece, to participate in exercise Alexander the Great 2019. ATG19 is a bi-lateral security cooperation training exercise that allows Hellenic Marines from the 32nd Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines from the 22nd MEU and USS Arlington to conduct combined arms training to increase interoperability, improve readiness, and reinforce relationships between the two nations.



Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/1, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit alongside the Essex Amphibious Readiness Group, simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training aboard USS Rushmore, January 5. The Essex Amphibious Readiness Group and the 13th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region.



