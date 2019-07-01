(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and 300 Greek military personnel recently arrived in Volos, Greece, to participate in exercise Alexander the Great 2019. ATG19 is a bi-lateral security cooperation training exercise that allows Hellenic Marines from the 32nd Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines from the 22nd MEU and USS Arlington to conduct combined arms training to increase interoperability, improve readiness, and reinforce relationships between the two nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/1, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit alongside the Essex Amphibious Readiness Group, simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training aboard USS Rushmore, January 5. The Essex Amphibious Readiness Group and the 13th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 01.07.2019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    Training
    22nd MEU
    13th MEU
    USS Rushmore
    USS Arlington
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Alexander the Great 2019

