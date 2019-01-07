Today's stories: The results of an investigation into the September 2017 crash of an MQ-1B Predator remotely piloted aircraft have been released. Also, Cadet Airmen interested in the Language Enabled Airman Program, or LEAP, have until March 15th to turn in their application.
|01.07.2019
|01.07.2019 13:40
|Newscasts
|55856
|1901/DOD_106354436.mp3
|00:00:59
|2019
|Blues
|US
|7
|1
|1
|29
This work, Air Force Radio News 07 January 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
