    Air Force Radio News 07 January 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The results of an investigation into the September 2017 crash of an MQ-1B Predator remotely piloted aircraft have been released. Also, Cadet Airmen interested in the Language Enabled Airman Program, or LEAP, have until March 15th to turn in their application.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
