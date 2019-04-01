Marine Minute

With PFT season officially here, be on the lookout for a few new changes. One of the biggest changes include the minimum score being changed to 150 and scoring the minimum in all categories will no longer result in an overall passing score. Other changes include the minimum and maximum for female pull-ups has increased. These changes are in accordance with MARADMIN 539/18, which outlines a larger, on-going institutional effort to modernize the Corps and help Marines become more combat-credible in lethality and readiness.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion recently participated in Special-Patrol Insertion-and-Extraction as well as Helicopter-Rope-Suspension-Technique training at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. These types of training events teach Marines to enter and exit landing zones that are too dangerous for helicopters to safely engage.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,

Marines evacuated 260 U.S. and foreign citizens from the American Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia, during Operation Eastern Exit.



