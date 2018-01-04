(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 January 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force's Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama is working to revitilize the squadron by increasing the quantity and quality of officers who graduate from OTS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 January 2018 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

