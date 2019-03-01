(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, alongside members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces recently completed the Humanitarian Mine Action training course in Ratchaburi, Thailand. The course helps to build-up the Thai military’s de-mining capabilities and supplemental combat casualty care skills. The Corps conducts multiple courses like this with partner nations annually, instructing military students on the tactics, techniques, and procedures for locating, removing and disposing of unexploded ordnance.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines from 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion recently conducted an airborne training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field, Camp Davis, North Carolina. This type of free-fall airborne-sustainment training maintains mission readiness and improves the Corps' reconnaissance capabilities.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1960,
    Marine Corps Air Facility Futenma, in Okinawa, Japan, was officially commissioned. It was later re-named as Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in 1957.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2019
    Date Posted: 01.03.2019 14:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55525
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106350085.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAS Futenma
    Humanitarian Mine Action
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    2nd Reconnaissance Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT