U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, alongside members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces recently completed the Humanitarian Mine Action training course in Ratchaburi, Thailand. The course helps to build-up the Thai military’s de-mining capabilities and supplemental combat casualty care skills. The Corps conducts multiple courses like this with partner nations annually, instructing military students on the tactics, techniques, and procedures for locating, removing and disposing of unexploded ordnance.



Marines from 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion recently conducted an airborne training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Field, Camp Davis, North Carolina. This type of free-fall airborne-sustainment training maintains mission readiness and improves the Corps' reconnaissance capabilities.



Marine Corps Air Facility Futenma, in Okinawa, Japan, was officially commissioned. It was later re-named as Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in 1957.



