This is your DoD News Daily Briefing for January 2, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2019 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|55516
|Filename:
|1901/DOD_106349266.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Unknown
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, DoD News Daily - January 2, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT