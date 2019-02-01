Marine Minute

Recently Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Peru set foot on home soil in San Diego, eager to reunite with loved ones for the holidays after a six-week deployment to South America. The Marines spearheaded their deployment with a humanitarian assistance, disaster relief exercise recently, at Chorrillos Beach in Lima, Peru, alongside partners from the Peruvian Navy and 17 local health and municipal organizations. Titled “Olas Solidarias,” or Waves of Solidarity, the exercise simulated a flood scenario reminiscent of the real-world flooding incident that occurred in Peru in 2017.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1777,

Marines fought as a part of General George Washington's Force during the Battle of Assunpink Creek, also known as the Second Battle of Trenton. Washington fought off attacking forces three different times and then bypassed the British during the night.



