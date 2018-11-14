(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20181114_ICK_AVALLONE

    APO, 1, TURKEY

    11.14.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone 

    AFN Incirlik

    Scoped Thanksgiving themed morning show covering Incirlik holiday bazaar, Champagne Symphony Orchestra, top thanksgiving lies & daily dose of science (U.S. Air force Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2018
    Date Posted: 12.30.2018 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 55497
    Filename: 1812/DOD_106340226.mp3
    Length: 00:15:45
    Year 2018
    Location: APO, 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20181114_ICK_AVALLONE, by SrA Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    AFN
    Show
    PSA
    Incirlik Air Base
    Holiday Bazaar
    Zombie Apocalypse
    Jessica Avallone
    Avallone
    Daily Does of Science
    Champagne Symphony Orchestra
    Lies

